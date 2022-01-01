OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) — The Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort reported seeing the snowiest December on record this year with a total of 211 inches of snowfall this month alone.

A large contributor to this was a 9-day mega-storm that produced more than 10 feet of snow this December.

According to the resort, “Over the previous 5 seasons, we have ended December with an average upper mountain base of 49 inches. We ended this December with a base of 126”, which is 2.5x more than that average, or nearly 6.5 feet more. Our base is also currently 4 feet above what our next closest end-of-year base was in the last 5 years.”

The resort said that 2021 was the snowiest December on record since they began keeping records in 1970.