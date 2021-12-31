CHICO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was fatally shot at a strip club north of Chico, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting was reported at around 11 p.m. Thursday night from Centerfolds located along Highway 99 north of the city. Callers reported to law enforcement that a woman was in the parking lot and had been shot several times.

That woman was identified as Alicia Flores, 21, of Corning. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest was identified as Fernando Palomares, 29, of Vina. Investigators said Palomares was with Flores at Centerfolds and fled on foot immediately after the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said Palomares was located later on in the remote area around the business and was taken into custody. He is being held in the Butte County Jail for violating parole.

At this time, it is unclear if Palomares was involved in the shooting.

No further information was released.