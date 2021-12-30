NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — Crews have suspended rescue operations for Rory Angelotta, a skier who went missing at Northstar Ski Resort on Christmas Day, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Authorities said it was determined Rory Angelotta, 43, could not have realistically survived the severe winter conditions that have been going on around the region.

“This was a difficult decision, especially for the volunteers who have worked so hard to bring Rory home. Unfortunately, it was a decision that had to be made,” the sheriff’s office said Thursday. “Our hearts go out to the family.

Angelotta didn’t show up for Christmas dinner with his friends. He had told them that he was going to hit the slopes before meeting up with them, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says his ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift that morning.

The sheriff’s office said around 220 personnel from 17 different agencies participated in the six-day search at Northstar.

Assisting organizations included Northstar Ski Patrol, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue (SAR), Placer County SAR, Nevada County SAR, Washoe County SAR, Butte County SAR, Marin County SAR, Bay Area Mountain SAR, Douglas County SAR, Yosemite SAR, Tahoe Back County Ski Patrol, area resort Ski Patrol, National Ski Patrol, Nevada Air National Guard, California Highway Patrol, Northstar California Ski Resort, and Northstar Fire.

Thursday marked the first clear day since the search for Angelotta began. Dozens of crews were out there for hours before the search was called off.

According to the sheriff’s office, a scaled response is planned for recovery operations at Northstar.