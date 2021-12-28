STOCKTON (CBS13) — Public health officials on Tuesday announced the first two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in San Joaquin County.

San Joaquin County Public Health Services (SJCPHS) said both cases were individuals who were fully vaccinated but without a booster shot. Officials did not say where in the county the cases were found.

“With its fast transmission rates, we anticipated the omicron variant appearing locally,” said Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Public Health Officer. “That’s why we continue to encourage anyone who’s eligible to get vaccinated and get a booster—especially as people consider gathering for New Year’s. As we start 2022, let’s do our best to protect ourselves and those around us through testing and vaccination.”

Health officials said more than 71% of eligible San Joaquin County residents were either fully vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

SJCPHS said vaccination and testing information can be found here while location and information on scheduling appointments can be found here.