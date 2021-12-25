SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The United Food & Commercial Workers Union is calling on retail chains to step up their COVID-19 protection protocols after nearly two years of dealing with the pandemic.

Workers are requesting improved safety protocols with over 50 thousand workers having been infected or exposed to COVID as well as 213 deaths from the virus.

With numbers like this, it’s no wonder many workers feel overworked and underpaid considering the risks that they face on a daily basis.

If their call is answered, we can likely see stricter regulations and stronger worker protections hopefully early in the new year.