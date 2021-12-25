Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan MerisIt's Christmas Eve and Director Jonathan Meris picks old school, new school and "mid school" Christmas songs. He also reveals his new "Favorite" Christmas Song. Do you know these JAMS?!

Question of the DayCheck out today's Question of the Day

<< Good Day Rewind <<Here's what you missed on today's show.

"Santa Claus Worldwide"Cody talks to the author of "Santa Claus Worldwide" as he tells us his inspiration for writing that book.

"Ball Has an Adventure" Book SigningBig Al is in Vacaville where the author of "Ball Has an Adventure" is having a book signing and you can hear his fascinating story as to why he wrote the book.

