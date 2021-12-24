FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Police in Fairfield are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing senior who could be in danger due to health conditions.

At around noon on Friday, Kay Eugene Davis left his home in a red, 2012 Toyota Camry for Walmart in Fairfield. He has not been seen or heard from since, police said Friday in a statement. Davis has severe dementia and the family is concerned for his safety.

Police describe Davis as an 81-year-old white male with white hair and a white beard. He stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, 145 pounds, and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black slip-on shoes.

If you have seen Mr. Davis, you’re asked to call police at 707-428-7300 opt. #8.