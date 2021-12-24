SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The line at a Sacramento COVID testing site wrapped around the building as many waited to get a last-minute test before gathering with loved ones for Christmas.

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church hosts walk-in COVID-19 testing every Friday, on Christmas Eve, even with shortened hours, the wait was between 30 minutes to upwards of an hour. The sentiment from those in line: “worth it.”

“I’ve been in line 30-45 minutes, but it’s worth it,” said Sasha Jimenez, who waited in line to get a COVID test before gathering with her family on Christmas Day.

Jimenez came early, before 11 a.m., to ensure she would get her results quickly. She’s eager to celebrate the holiday but said she won’t put her family at risk.

“My mom, my grandpa, my mother-in-law, a lot of them are a little bit older, I want to make sure that I’m working and around people a lot more that I’m safe before I go see them,” said Jimenez.

A few families behind Jimenez, a woman waited to affirm the results of a rapid at-home COVID test she took on Christmas Eve.

“I did a rapid at-home test this morning, and it came back positive,” said Jillian Hall who was waiting in line for the COVID test.

Even with chances of a canceled Christmas, she’d rather be safe than sorry.

“If you were feeling sick, you just kind of had to hope you weren’t infected, cause there weren’t that many opportunities to get tested and to know,” said Hall.

The COVID-19 testing site at St. Paul Missionary Baptist will be open during holiday hours on New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



