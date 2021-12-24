CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Firefighters in Sacramento are working with the Sheriff’s Toy Project to help provide some Christmas cheer for families displaced by a fire earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Sacramento Metro Fire District firefighters responded to a fire at a 16-unit apartment building in the 5800 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard in Carmichael. When they arrived at the scene, fire personnel were met with heavy fire from the second floor of the complex, with five units having fire or smoke coming from them, they said in a statement.

A second alarm was dispatched for additional resources to cut off the spread of the flames. Eleven of the units were ultimately saved from damage, firefighters say.

The District says it’s working closely with the Red Cross and the Sheriff’s Toy Project to assist the displaced families.

The District urges residents to make sure their smoke detectors are operational and reminds them to water their Christmas trees and keep space heaters away from combustibles.