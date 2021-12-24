LATHROP (CBS13) – Alcohol appears to have been a factor in the deaths of two juveniles in San Joaquin County, the CHP says.

On December 23 around 10 p.m., a 2008 Honda Accord was driving westbound on Dos Reis Road near the San Joaquin River when it didn’t stop where the road reaches the levee. The vehicle went through a fence, over the levee, and came to rest upside down in the river, according to a Facebook post from CHP – Stockton.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, was able to get out of the car with only minor injuries. A female juvenile passenger, 16, was extricated from the car and resuscitated, the CHP says. Two other juveniles, both females, one 16 and one 17, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe alcohol played a factor in the crash. The identities of those involved aren’t being released because all four were minors. They are all Manteca residents.