WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three people remain in custody this week in connection to an organized retail theft investigation in West Sacramento, prosecutors said Thursday.

According to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, Hank McGee and Mark Ray, both 61, were arraigned Thursday on multiple charges alleging retail theft. Satin Bowman, 45, was also set to be arraigned but did not appear in court.

West Sacramento police arrested the three suspects, who are all from Sacramento, on Tuesday following a months-long investigation into the alleged crimes. The district attorney’s office filed a criminal complaint Wednesday alleging organized retail theft and conspiracy charges for each person.

The alleged crimes occurred between August 19, 2021, and December 21, 2021.

According to prosecutors, Bowman also faces a robbery charge for a Dec. 8 incident. She will be arraigned on Monday instead. Ray was found to have been convicted of previous strike offenses and was additionally charged. He and McGee have a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 10.

Bowman had bail set at $50,000, McGee’s bail was set at $10,000 and Ray’s was set at $10,000.