AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Highway 88 has been closed near Carson Spur in Amador County for avalanche control procedures, said Caltrans District 10.

Avalanche control begins with a risk assessment that includes scouting for prospective avalanche terrain and identifying avalanche-prone features including vegetation patterns, drainages, and seasonal snow distribution.

Avalanche control programs address the risk of avalanche by developing preventative and mitigation plans, which are subsequently implemented during the winter season.

As of Thursday afternoon, there is no estimated time for reopening.

For up-to-date road information, visit Quickmap.dot.ca.gov.