GILROY (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a suspect accused of fatally shooting a Sacramento man in Gilroy the day before Thanksgiving, police said Wednesday.

Nicholas Jose Carrillo IV, 20, of Morgan Hill, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and faces charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

Gilroy police said the shooting happened sometime between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on November 24 near Monterey Street and Leavelsey Road. The gunman was in a vehicle and shot at at another vehicle with two occupants.

Both victims were able to drive away from the scene to call for assistance.

Jorge Barraza, 40, was struck in the shooting and later died at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital with none-life-threatening injuries. Their identity was not released.

Carrillo was identified as the suspect following extensive investigation, Gilroy police said. An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday.

Carrillo was located Wednesday morning at a residence along Hale Avenue in Morgan Hill. He was taken into custody without incident.