SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Local restaurants and retailers are ready for the Christmas holiday as shoppers pick up last-minute gifts, and this year, they may have some extra money in their pocket thanks to Sacramento’s new electronic gift card program.

“I think that’s an awesome idea,” said Jan Hughes, who was shopping in Old Sacramento.

Shop 916 is an electronic gift card program kicking off just days before the holiday.

“All of the communities have been hard hit, so anything that helps is awesome,” Hughes said.

The program encourages shoppers to hit up local stores for last-minute gifts with a little extra money in their pocket.

“Everyone’s coming together and being supporting of each other,” said Fox and Goose Owner Jessa Berkey.

Here’s how the program works.

Go to Shop 916, buy a $25 gift card to get an extra $10 to spend. With $50, you get an extra $25, and if you buy a $100 gift card, you’ll get an extra $50.

So where is the city getting this money from? The program is funded with $200,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan, which the Sacramento City Council approved this fall as part of $8.2 million for business recovery efforts.

“The city is doing it’s best to support the local small businesses and the community at large,” Berkey said. “Our staff is super excited because they know the business will be supported, their jobs will be supported.”

And with money coming in, her staff is happy to be slinging scones to customers.

“Hopefully it draws more people out in support of these businesses so they don’t have to shutter,” said Jennifer Vizenor.