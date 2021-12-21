ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A man is in custody accused of robbing and carjacking an elderly woman at knifepoint in Elk Grove, police said Tuesday.

Mark Pettaway McDowell, 23, was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail and faces charges of carjacking, robbery, assault, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the 86-year-old victim returned to her home in the Glenbrooke Community and went to retrieve her mail when a suspect approached her from behind with a knife and demanded her car keys.

McDowell is accused of hitting the woman and knocking her to the ground before taking off with her car. This happened Monday evening.

Elk Grove police said the woman’s car was spotted in Sacramento with two people inside. McDowell was in the driver’s seat and was arrested moments later by Sacramento police.