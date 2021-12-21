SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With Omicron cases surging, a new COVID-19 vaccine mandate was ordered in California by Gov. Gavin Newsom requiring all healthcare workers to get a booster shot.

“With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared,” Newsom tweet Tuesday.

BREAKING: California will require healthcare workers to get their booster. With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared. More to come in our official announcement tomorrow. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 22, 2021

Newsom said an official announcement with more details on this mandate will come Wednesday.

The state’s roughly 2.2 million health care workers were previously mandated to be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, President Biden announced the government would make 500 million rapid at-home tests freely available to Americans, increase support for hospitals and add testing sites in regions that need additional capacity, CBS News reported.

On Monday, the CDC released new data showing that the omicron variant is now making up more than 73 percent of new infections. It has been labeled the most common COVID-19 variant within the United States.