SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A South Sacramento area teacher was arrested on suspicion of committing lewd acts with multiple young children, authorities said Monday.

Enrique Rodriguez Valladares, 53, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he faces eight counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. He is being held on $1 million bail and is expected to be in court Tuesday.

Valladares, who has been working as a third grade teacher at Bowling Green Chacon Language and Science Academy along Franklin Boulevard, allegedly had multiple victims between the time frame of August 2017 to June 2019, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’a Office.

The sheriff’a office said child abuse detectives coordinated with Valladares’ defense attorney on Friday so Valladares to turn himself in.

Further details regarding the alleged crimes were not released.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.