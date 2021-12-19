SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento has now opened several warming centers to help homeless residents stay warm during the cold holiday season.

As another cold front sweeps across Northern California, Sacramento city and county officials, as well as two churches, plan to establish walk-in warming centers for anyone without shelter or heat beginning Friday evening and continuing through the weekend.

Currently, there are four warming centers, located at Sacramento City Hall, Hagginwood Community Center, United Methodist Church, and Union Gospel Mission.

The addresses and operating hours will be listed below:

Sacramento City Hall Lobby, 915 I St., open Friday and Saturday nights (Dec. 17 and 18) from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The Hagginwood Community Center, at 3271 Marysville Blvd., in Del Paso Heights, open Friday and Saturday nights (Dec. 17 and 18) from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

United Methodist Church, at 8986 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, open Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night (Dec. 17, 18 and 19) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m

Union Gospel Mission at 400 Bannon Street, in Sacramento’s River District, open tonight, Saturday night and Sunday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.