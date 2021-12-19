TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Despite power being restored to a large number of customers in the area of Truckee, some 90 customers remain without power, said the Truckee Donner Public Utility District.
These customers are mainly along portions of East Reed Avenue and Donner Avenue in the Donner Lake area, along Baden Road in the Tahoe Donner area, and the west end of Silver Fir Drive in Sierra Meadows.
TDPUD and Roseville Electric crews are coordinating efforts with each of the overhead utilities and will continue to work in these areas to rebuild the electric system, and safely restore power to customers.
However, locations with considerable tree damage near utility structures, as well as damage to secondary connections at individual residences, will take longer to recover.
The Town of Truckee has opened a warming shelter at the Truckee Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, which can be accessed by anyone without heat.
The Truckee Donner Public Utility District will provide further updates as significant new information is available.