SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS13) — Another round of widespread rain and heavy snow in the mountains is shaping up for California and Nevada in the coming week and could create hazards for holiday travelers.

The National Weather Service says several waves of precipitation are forecast to move inland as a cold low pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska deepens off the West Coast.

The timing of the precipitation is not certain but is likely to begin in the far north on Monday, become more widespread on Tuesday and extend through Southern California by the latter half of the week.

Locally, rain is expected to start late Monday in the Greater Sacramento area, with periods of moderate to local heavy rain and mountain snow through the weekend.

Forecasters say snow could begin to bring significant disruptions through the week.

Temperatures are also expected to remain colder than normal throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)