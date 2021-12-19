OAKDALE (CBS13) — Police are investigation after an 18-year-old man was killed when he fell from a moving truck late Saturday night in Oakdale.

Police were called to the 200 block of North Oak Avenue just before midnight, according to a press release.

When they arrived, they immediately began life-saving efforts but the victim died on scene. Detectives determined that the man was the front passenger of the truck and fell while hanging out of the passenger window, police said.

The man has not yet been identified, pending family notification.