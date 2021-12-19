SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It was a weekend full of Christmas sales, helping save the bottom line for small business owners in Old Sacramento.

Crowds of customers descended on the decorated shopping district Sunday, trying to help more than 100 store owners struggling to make ends meet.

Donna Tielsch owns Visions of Eden Gift Shop in Old Sacramento. She’s been in business for 24 years and had never experienced anything like last week. The three-day blackout cost her thousands of dollars in sales. The return of customers this weekend has been a gift.

“Awesome, it’s amazing, it’s so good to have people come back, and we have a lot of people coming in on Friday, and calling and saying hey you’re our favorite store, just checking to see are you open can we come down there? And it was great,” she said.

“Give it away Christmas time,” said Beverly Wilson, who was visiting Old Sac from Grass Valley.

She came down to Old Sacramento to help businesses bounce back.

“Couple hundred bucks easily from tonight,” she said.

It was the last full weekend for shoppers before Christmas day.

“We’re happy that power is back on and everything is happening down here,” Wilson said.

A time for giving and giving back to a downtown business district back up and running after being knocked out during the height of the holiday rush. A weekend full of spirit, and maybe more importantly holiday spending.