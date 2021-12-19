REDDING (CBS13) — A 90-year-old man from Redding is missing and the police are asking for help to locate him, said the Redding Police Department.
The police have issued a silver alert, hoping to find him before the holidays.
The man, Joe Marsiano, has been missing from his Redding home for about two days.
"Refer to the below photographs of Joe and the vehicle he is believed to be driving. If you see Joe, his vehicle, or have any other information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Redding Police Department."