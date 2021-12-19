SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK (AP) — A huge forest fire in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks has been fully contained more than three months after it broke out.

The National Park Service says fire managers declared the KNP Complex 100 percent contained on Dec. 16 after significant precipitation in the Sierra Nevada. The fire has not grown in recent weeks, but there has been continued activity in remote areas.

The KNP Complex was ignited by a lightning storm on Sept. 9.

Two fires that were spotted the next day eventually merged and scorched 138 square miles.

