SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With Omicron now present in Sacramento, we turned to experts to see what they recommended.
Dr. Peter Juni, the head of Ontario's Science Advisory Table, stated Friday that single-layer cotton face masks may not be sufficient to defend against Omicron.
"The issue here is if you have a single-layer, the ability to filtrate is absolutely minimal and doesn't make a difference whatsoever," said Juni, who pointed to the use of KN95 respirators as a more effective option.
Juni's advice to avoid single-layer fabric face masks comes as some public health experts urge for a re-evaluation of masking recommendations, with a stronger emphasis on the use of respirators and medical masks over cloth masks.
While caution is paramount, that doesn’t mean that we still shouldn’t enjoy the holidays. But remember, masks with two layers of protection and medical masks are a much better option when it comes to keeping you and your loved ones safe.