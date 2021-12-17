In preparation for cold overnight temperatures in the Sacramento area this weekend, there are warming centers opening:

Creekside Adult School: 2641 Kent Dr, Sacramento, CA 95821

DHA Annex: 1725 28th St, Sacramento, CA 95816

The Centers’ hours will be from 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights (December 17-19).

Facial coverings will be required and provided to all visitors. Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash or contained in an animal carrier at all times. Snacks and water will be provided at both locations, as well as cots for sleeping, the county said in a statement.

In addition to the County-run warming locations, there are also several other locations available in the County:

December 17-18

Sacramento City Hall: 915 I Street, Sacramento (8:00 pm – 8:00 am)

Hagginwood Community Center: 3217 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento (8:00 pm – 8:00 am)

December 17-19

United Methodist Church: 8986 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove (8:00 pm – 6:00 am)

Union Gospel Mission: 400 Bannon Street, Sacramento (10:00 pm – 5:00 am)

In addition to the warming locations, the Department of Housing Assistance is extending its “respite motel vouchering program” through Monday morning.

The response is currently sheltering close to 100 people.

People can call 2-1-1 to get the latest information on warming center locations, dates and times.