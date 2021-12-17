PATTERSON (CBS13) — Patterson Mayor Dennis McCord, who also teaches at Patterson High, is now suspended from class without pay amid a Snapchat scandal centering around a photo a 15-year-old female student sent him, wearing a bikini.

People are calling for McCord to resign from his mayoral position.

CBS13 obtained a police report showing the school’s investigation of the mayor for allegedly receiving an explicit Snapchat photo from a teenage female student wearing a bikini top and a thong. The police report shows the mayor told the school principal he deleted the photo and blocked her.

A police investigation found no criminal wrongdoing.

McCord has previously been placed on paid administrative leave.