GOLD RIVER (CBS13) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Gold River early Friday morning, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

Crews responded at around 1 a.m. Friday morning on Gold Hill Road in Gold River.

The fire reportedly started in the garage and then spread to the entire house.

The woman who lived there is now displaced, however, the fire has been extinguished.

 

