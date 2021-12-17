PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — After his oxygen tank stopped working while actively driving through Placer County, a man was saved by a Placer County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Michael Sunzeri had just been released from the hospital after spending three months battling covid.

His brother was driving him home but started driving on the wrong side of the road when the oxygen tank stopped working causing a medical emergency.

Deputy Hoskin noticed the car going the wrong way and pulled them over.

He quickly realized what was going on and jumped into action.

“In the meantime, the deputy was keeping me alive with whatever he was holding in his hand to pump air into me,” said Sunzeri.

“I was able to swap out the regulators and get a new supply of oxygen to [Sunzeri], said Deputy Hoskin.

Within minutes Sunzeri regained consciousness and was taken back to the hospital.