STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton police officer is recovering after an on-duty San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputy hit them with their patrol car.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says the “slow-speed collision” happened at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of El Dorado and Washington streets.

The police officer who was hit was off-duty at the time and has since been released from the hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said the California Highway Patrol is investigating.