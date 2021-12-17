SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The driver of a big rig died after the vehicle overturned and crashed in the area of Del Paso Road and I-5 Thursday morning, Sacramento police confirmed.

A CBS13 photographer on the scene said the truck cab and trailer were upside down. The crash forced a road closure in the area for several hours.

The driver of the big rig has been identified as Baljot Singh Badyal, a 35-year-old from Sacramento. Badyal did not survive the collision and passed away Thursday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information has been provided by the police.