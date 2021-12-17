SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With employers adding over 45,000 non-farm payroll jobs, the unemployment rate declined to 6.9 percent in November, said the California Employment Development Department.

This new job growth added roughly 1,889,000—or nearly 70 percent—of the 2,714,800 jobs that were lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the economy, this is good news. If the trend continues, California is on the way back to the normalcy that was lost since the beginning of the pandemic.

Additionally, this is also good for the larger U.S. economy as California’s November 2021 gain of 45,700 nonfarm jobs accounted for nearly 22 percent of the nation’s 210,000 overall jobs gain for the month.