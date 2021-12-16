SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Old Sacramento’s Theatre of Lights and Polar Express have been canceled Thursday due to the widespread power outage affecting a portion of the downtown area.

SMUD says power will be restored on Friday.

“Our hope is Friday evening’s activities will resume as planned. That determination will be made mid-day tomorrow. Please accept our sincere apologies for having to take these steps,” according to a statement from California State Railroad Museum Foundation & Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Unfortunately, without power we cannot put on this awesome show. Hopefully, tomorrow our lights will be on in full force! pic.twitter.com/y8TdydYX4e — Old Sacramento Waterfront (@oldsacramento) December 16, 2021

The outage started Tuesday when a fire burned equipment at a SMUD substation, knocking out power to 1,300 customers. As of Thursday morning, more than 500 customers are still without power.

SMUD says it’s working with the city and others to facilitate hotel stays, food, and backup generators for businesses and residents affected by the outage.

This is the second time in less than a week the Theatre of Lights was canceled. It was canceled over the weekend due to severe weather.