SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings have reportedly canceled Thursday’s practice amid concerns of a COVID-19 outbreak among members of the team, CBS13 has confirmed.

The team fears that losing more players to injuries, including COVID, could force them to cancel their game on Friday against Memphis.

Interim coach Alvin Gentry, forward Marvin Bagley III, and guard Terence Davis have entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Gentry has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports.

No other players have entered the league’s health and safety protocols.