SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A crash involving a big rig is affecting traffic in the area of I-5 and Del Paso Rd.

Sacramento Police are calling the crash a serious injury collision and urge drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.

A CBS13 photographer on the scene says a truck cab and trailer are upside down. Police won’t give an estimated time of when Del Paso Road would reopen.

No further information has been provided by the police.