SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The driver of a big rig died after the vehicle overturned and crashed in the area of Del Paso Road and I-5 Thursday morning, Sacramento police confirmed.
A CBS13 photographer on the scene said the truck cab and trailer were upside down. The crash forced a road closure in the area for several hours.READ MORE: Sierra Snow: Sacramento Family Stuck in Tahoe, Snowplow Driver Digs Out Vehicles
The driver of the big rig was only described as an adult man. His name has not yet been released.READ MORE: Documents Shed Light On SMUD's Plans For Improvements To Now-Damaged Substation
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.MORE NEWS: Crews Check On Seniors Who Decided To Shelter In Place Amid Downtown SMUD Outage
No further information has been provided by the police.