TURLOCK (CBS13) – A Stanislaus County man was arrested on drugs, firearm, and child endangerment charges on Tuesday after a standoff with authorities.

Around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, deputies served a search warrant at Cody Court in Turlock at the home of 36-year-old Jose Gutierrez. The sheriff’s department says Gutierrez did not cooperate with law enforcement personnel at first, and after a brief standoff, came out with his daughter.

Inside Guiterrez’s home, deputies found a “significant” amount of items, including a controlled substance believed to be cocaine, a lot of cash, digital scales believed to be for packaging purposes, a stolen gun, a motorcycle that had been reported stolen, and several bags containing pre-packaged, processed marijuana ready to be sold.

The narcotics and weapon were allegedly left within reach of Gutierrez’s eight-year-old daughter.

Gutierrez was booked into jail on weapons, narcotics, child endangerment, possession of stolen property, auto theft, obstruction, delaying, & resisting arrest-related charges. The child was released back into the custody of a relative.