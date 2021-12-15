Terry Hagz Sierra Drone 13 Snow Video Along Hwy 50This winter storm is pounding the Sierra Mountains and Photojournalist Terry Haggart is there to show the snow with Drone 13.

5 hours ago

Toy Drive DeliveryBig thanks to our partners Les Schwab Tires and Del Rio & Caraway, Tina Macuha is with them for the Toy Drive Delivery! See these awesome toys on their way to kids!

8 hours ago

Teen's Tune - 12/15Tina's here with a Wednesday Teen's Tune! They're "easy" to guess, according to Tina, but some are a little harder! Play along with us!

8 hours ago

Jody WatleyGrammy award winner Jody Watley joins us to give us gift ideas and sings with us!

8 hours ago

"Miserable Holiday Stories" Author Alex Bernstein Joins Us!The holidays aren't always perfect, and there's a book that can make you feel a little better about your holiday failures! Alex Bernstein, author of "Miserable Holiday Stories," joins Cody to tell us about his book!

8 hours ago