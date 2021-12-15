RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Storm sandbag prep is a must on Lisa Smith’s to-do list as she prepared for the second round of rain in a week.

“Stack the sandbags up moisture doesn’t come in,” explained Smith.

Smith hopes her collection of sandbags will help keep the water out from her South Sacramento home that’s prone to flooding.

“Without these sandbags with the water consistently coming down, the water is coming down in under the doorway,” she said.

Flooded streets near Rio Linda and Elverta were still stagnant from Monday’s storm that closed down Sorento Road. On Wednesday, a woman had to be rescued by fire crews after her car stalled out in the water.

At the same time, whipping winds shook shoppers heading to the store.

“I was driving home from work and on the freeway, I could feel my car shake because of the wind. Even getting out of the car, you try to open up the door and it’s tough,” explained Rio Linda resident Pavel Artyusheyskiy.

We wanted to know how Monday’s downpour drenching the valley impacts future storms. We asked UC Davis environmental expert Jay Lund.

“It certainly makes local flooding much more likely,” said Lund. “You will often see some trees fall down because the saturated soils weaken the structure of the soil around the roots and make it easier for the trees to fall over.”

Sacramento County is preparing for all situations after dozens of reports of flooded streets and fallen trees earlier this week.

“Whenever a storm comes in, we are concerned of what they will bring,” said Sacramento County Public Information Manager Matt Robinson. “We are just holding our breath and seeing what comes.”

With more rain expected overnight into Thursday, Smith hopes her preps will pay off.

“I had water damage on the wall of the house, the carpet, we got it remodeled. This time, the goal is to have these sandbags work and they are working,” she said.

Unlike Monday’s storm, no major flooding or downed trees were reported.