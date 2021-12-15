SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home park in Sacramento Wednesday morning.
The fire happened at the park off Whispering Palms Drive. Firefighters have knocked down the fire and searched the home. No one was injured and there were no victims, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.
The cause of the fire and the extent of damage have not been released.
Metro Fire onscene of a mobile home fire off Whispering Palms. Fire has been knocked down, search complete, no victims or injuries. pic.twitter.com/7c1O5xlfLt
