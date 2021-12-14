SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County was affected by power outages as the storm rolled through our region on Monday.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, SMUD’s outage map shows a total of almost 454 customers without power. Most of Monday’s outages, which saw tens of thousands of people lose power, have been resolved.

There are still more than 150 SMUD customers without power in the Elk Grove and North Natomas areas. Most other outages are seeing fewer than 10 customers in the dark.

SMUD crews have been busy dealing with the outages to try and restore power as fast as possible.