SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County is being plagued by power outages as a storm rolls through the region on Monday.

As of 5:45 p.m., SMUD’s outage map shows a total of 3,281 customers who are without power. One incident makes up the bulk of outages: Carmichael. In that incident, which appears to be in the area of Manzanita Avenue and Winding Way, there are 1,374 customers without power.

There are several other outages all across Sacramento county, ranging from over a dozen customers without power to hundreds.

SMUD crews are busy dealing with the outages and are trying to restore power as fast as possible.