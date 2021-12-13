PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – If you’re planning to travel on I-80 this evening, you may want to reconsider, as the freeway will be closed for over two hours in the Sierra.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. and lasting one to two hours, westbound travel will be closed at exit 184 at Donner Pass Road. Eastbound travel will also be stopped at Nyack and Cisco Grove.

The closure is needed to enable crews to repair major power lines, Caltrans says.