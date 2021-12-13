SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – Del Paso Road was closed in both directions Monday night from Northgate Boulevard to Carey Boulevard due to flooding.

One vehicle was disabled and a person needed assistance to get to a safer area, the Sacramento Fire Department tweeted.

The multiday storm, a powerful “atmospheric river” weather system is sucking up moisture from the Pacific Ocean.

Although this week’s storm is typical for this time of the year, it’s notable because it’s the first big snow that is expected to significantly affect travel with ice and snow on the roads.

The second storm predicted to hit California midweek shortly after the current storm moves on could deliver almost continuous snow in mountainous areas, said Edan Weishahn of the weather service in Reno, which monitors an area straddling the Nevada state line.

