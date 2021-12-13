PLACERVILLE (CBS13/AP) – Bail for the father and son accused of starting the Caldor Fire has been reduced.

On Monday, bail for 66-year-old David Smith was reduced from $1 million dollars to $25,000. Bail for his son 32-year-old Travis Smith was reduced from $1 million to $50,000. The attorney for both men, Mark Reichel, says they will bail out of jail in El Dorado County Monday around midnight. They’re scheduled to appear back in court on February 1, 2022 at 1 p.m.

The two were charged with reckless arson, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office announced on December 8. Reichel insists they did not start the fire. He told the Associated Press that the men saw flames in the area of the fire’s origin, and the son, who is an electrician, called 911 several times.

The Caldor Fire began on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada on August 14. It spread further into California, coming alarmingly close to the tourist area of Lake Tahoe, according to AP. Thousands of people were evacuated from the area and officials were able to keep the flames from most heavily populated areas.

