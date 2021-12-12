SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Jeff Osuna has a vision for this house with fresh paint and new plumbing.

“It just takes some time, a little bit of elbow grease,” said Osuna.

It’s a lot of work and this isn’t even his house.

“Just walking into the house seeing the situation that this young 19-year-old girl was living in, it was daunting,” said Osuna.

That girl is Mackenzie. Mackenzie’s Mom, Lisa, passed away suddenly after a stroke in April. The teen was thrust into adulthood overnight.

“She would talk to everybody, that was my mom. And I was the quiet daughter she would help bring out of my shell. I miss her so much,” said Mackenzie.

Mackenzie’s life was turned upside down in an instant with her mom’s old home now suddenly her responsibility.

“It is like very overwhelming to be a homeowner at 19,” said Mackenzie.

But she found herself surrounded by complete strangers ready to remodel her home for new memories. Jeff saw Mackenzie’s home in desperate need of repairs and upgrades so he stepped up. and so did the community.

“It brought tears to my eyes when they said we’re here because it’s a good thing and I thought it was too,” said Osuna.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I was not expecting the whole community to come together and help me,” said Mackenzie. “I’m just super grateful, I’m overwhelmingly grateful.”

“Her mother was a very sweet, sweet woman. She’d come out and greet us all the time. She’d pull in our garbage cans when we were gone,” said Osuna.

Good deeds are now coming full circle, making the old saying ‘it takes a village’ ring true.

“She would just be very happy that her daughter has people taking care of her even when she’s not here,” said Mackenzie.

Jeff is a firefighter with the Cosumnes Fire Department. Several of his fellow firefighters are also donating their time and supplies. They’ve also set up donations online to help Mackenzie get furniture and start her life as a college freshman.