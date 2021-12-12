SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Gavin Newsom is going on a book tour this month, sharing his experience with Dyslexia with a new book, “Ben and Emma’s Big Hit.”

The children’s book tells the story of a child struggling to fit in at school as he comes to terms with his Dyslexia.

The aim of the book is to teach children that with the will to try (and try again) they can achieve great things in spite of their diagnosis, just like Newsom did.

“It pretty much brought me to tears because we share Dyslexia,” said Al Rich, one of the book-signing attendees. “In the short time we had he shared things with me and I shared things with him and he just really seemed to understand the challenge that I went through.”

A spokesperson for the Governor said that all book sales will be donated to the International Dyslexia Foundation.