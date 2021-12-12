LOOMIS (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s K-9 who escaped while spending time with a sitter Saturday evening has been located, said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Axel escaped from his dog sitter at 7 p.m. Saturday in the neighborhood of Horseshoe Bar Road and Auburn Folsom. He was seen by residents who called to report it.

According to a social media post, K9 handlers responded and located the dog who is now resting and on his way home.

Deputies had asked anyone in the area to be on the lookout for the dog, who they say will respond to his name.