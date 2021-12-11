STOCKTON (CBS13) — With the upcoming storm and the expected severity of it, the City of Stockton wants to let homeless residents know that there are shelters with capacity.

Temperatures are dropping as well as lots of rain and wind in the forecast, therefore, it is more important than ever to find shelter.

Two homeless shelters currently have capacity and they are the Gospel Center Rescue Mission and the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless.

The addresses can be found in the graphic as well as by calling 2-1-1 for shelter, food, and other information.