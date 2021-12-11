MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP/CBS13) — Two Sacramento Fire department members are headed to Kentucky after the state’s governor says he fears tornadoes have killed 70 people in the state and the death toll may exceed 100.

The local firefighters are part of the California-FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Taskforce Incident Support Team. They were deployed to assist after the swarm of tornadoes swept through at least six states.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that a twister had touched down for more than 200 miles in the state.

Severe storms moved through the area Friday night and caused catastrophic damage across multiple states. The storms hit a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas.

Officials had confirmed 18 deaths.

